The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club will see Morgane Metraux as part of the field in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11, up against the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Metraux at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Metraux Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Morgane Metraux Insights

Metraux has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Metraux has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Metraux has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Metraux has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 40 -1 278 0 10 2 2 $334,370

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Metraux played this event was in 2022, and she finished fourth.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Metraux has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,541 yards, 188 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Metraux's Last Time Out

Metraux shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which landed her in the fifth percentile of the field.

Metraux shot better than just 0% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Metraux fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Metraux carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.9).

Metraux carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that most recent outing, Metraux's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Metraux ended the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Metraux carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.