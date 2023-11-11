The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Perbix light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.