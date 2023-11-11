The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the USC Trojans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank best in scoring offense (47.4 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16 points allowed per game). While USC's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 12th-worst by giving up 436 total yards per game, its offense ranks eighth-best with 485.5 total yards per contest.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Oregon vs. USC Key Statistics

Oregon USC 539.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (4th) 301.7 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (128th) 207.3 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (70th) 332.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.7 (5th) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (55th) 12 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (52nd)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has compiled 2,723 yards (302.6 ypg) on 235-of-301 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 821 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jordan James has piled up 545 yards on 70 carries, scoring nine times.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 58 catches for 946 yards (105.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has put together a 599-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes on 58 targets.

Terrance Ferguson has hauled in 27 receptions for 287 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has racked up 2,958 yards on 69% passing while collecting 28 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards with 10 scores.

The team's top rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, has carried the ball 99 times for 766 yards (76.6 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 157 yards.

Austin Jones has run for 385 yards across 61 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has collected 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 833 (83.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has six touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has put up a 563-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 49 targets.

Mario Williams has racked up 301 reciving yards (30.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

