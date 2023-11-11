The Orlando Magic, with Paolo Banchero, match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Banchero, in his last game (November 9 loss against the Hawks), produced 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Banchero's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds per game last year, 20th in the league in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.9.

On defense, the Bucks conceded 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 11th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 33 20 4 3 2 0 0 3/1/2023 31 9 7 5 0 2 0 12/5/2022 33 20 12 7 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.