Today's Premier League lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today's Premier League action here. Take a look at the links below.

Tottenham Hotspur is on the road to match up with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+130)

Tottenham Hotspur (+130) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+200)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+200) Draw: (+270)

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton FC

Everton FC makes the trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+145)

Crystal Palace (+145) Underdog: Everton FC (+205)

Everton FC (+205) Draw: (+225)

Watch Arsenal FC vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC travels to take on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-525)

Arsenal FC (-525) Underdog: Burnley FC (+1300)

Burnley FC (+1300) Draw: (+650)

Watch Manchester United vs Luton Town

Luton Town travels to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester United (-300)

Manchester United (-300) Underdog: Luton Town (+800)

Luton Town (+800) Draw: (+475)

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United journeys to face AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Newcastle United (-120)

Newcastle United (-120) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+330)

AFC Bournemouth (+330) Draw: (+290)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.