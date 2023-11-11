Ryan Moore is in third place, with a score of -17, following the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Moore Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free five times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Moore has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Moore finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Moore will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 27 -12 267 0 9 1 2 $679,922

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 444 yards shorter than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,272).

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.90).

Moore shot better than 61% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Moore carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Moore had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Moore carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Moore carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Moore ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

