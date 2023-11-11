Sarah Kemp is set to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Kemp at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Kemp Odds to Win: +25000

Sarah Kemp Insights

Kemp has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Kemp has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Kemp has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five appearances, Kemp has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Kemp has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 34 -4 282 0 13 1 2 $347,208

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Kemp last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Kemp has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,540 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kemp's Last Time Out

Kemp shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 10th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.92).

Kemp shot better than 56% of the field at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Kemp recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Kemp carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Kemp's three birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the field average of 7.8.

At that most recent outing, Kemp's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Kemp finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Kemp underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

