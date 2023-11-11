The South Florida Bulls (4-5) have an AAC matchup against the Temple Owls (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is South Florida vs. Temple?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Florida 39, Temple 23

South Florida 39, Temple 23 South Florida has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Bulls have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Temple has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

This season, the Owls have been at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Florida (-7)



South Florida (-7) South Florida has played eight games, posting five wins against the spread.

Entering play this week, Temple has one victory against the spread this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) South Florida and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 68.5 points five times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Temple this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 68.5.

South Florida averages 30.4 points per game against Temple's 20.6, amounting to 17.5 points under the game's over/under of 68.5.

Splits Tables

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.3 59.8 63.7 Implied Total AVG 35.6 36.7 35 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 51.6 60.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 33.6 33.5 ATS Record 1-6-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-3 0-2

