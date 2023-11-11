South Florida vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Florida Bulls (4-5) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Temple Owls (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 68 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Temple matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Florida vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-7)
|68
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-7.5)
|67.5
|-310
|+245
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
South Florida vs. Temple Betting Trends
- South Florida has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- Temple has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.