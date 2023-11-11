The South Florida Bulls (4-5) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Temple Owls (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 68 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Temple matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Temple Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-7) 68 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-7.5) 67.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Florida vs. Temple Betting Trends

South Florida has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Temple has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

