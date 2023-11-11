How to Watch Stetson vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stetson Hatters (1-0) play the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: MW Network
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Stetson had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.
- The Hatters averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Rebels allowed (70).
- Stetson put together a 14-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- Stetson averaged 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- At home, the Hatters allowed 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).
- Stetson made more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 109-54
|Edmunds Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
