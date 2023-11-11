The Stetson Hatters (1-0) play the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: MW Network

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Stetson had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.
  • The Hatters averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Rebels allowed (70).
  • Stetson put together a 14-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • Stetson averaged 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Hatters allowed 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).
  • Stetson made more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Baptist W 109-54 Edmunds Center
11/11/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee - Ocean Center

