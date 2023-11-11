The Stetson Hatters (1-0) take on the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Stetson matchup.

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Stetson vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Stetson vs. UNLV Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stetson went 15-9-0 ATS last season.

The Hatters covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

UNLV covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 21 Rebels games hit the over.

