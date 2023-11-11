The Stetson Hatters (1-0) face the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 76.8 58th 174th 70 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.2 220th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 85th 8.2 3pt Made 10 9th 193rd 12.8 Assists 13.8 117th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.