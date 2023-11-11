The UNLV Rebels (0-1) host the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stetson vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Stetson's games last season hit the over.

The Hatters beat the spread 15 times in 31 games last year.

Stetson (15-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 7.3% more often than UNLV (16-13-0) last season.

Stetson vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 74.3 151.1 70.0 143.8 138.0 Stetson 76.8 151.1 73.8 143.8 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters' 76.8 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 70.0 the Rebels allowed.

When it scored more than 70.0 points last season, Stetson went 12-3 against the spread and 14-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stetson vs. UNLV Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 21-8-0 Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0

Stetson vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Stetson 9-7 Home Record 9-3 5-5 Away Record 7-9 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.