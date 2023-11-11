The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Oklahoma State is compiling 30.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 47th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 57th, allowing 24.3 points per game. UCF's defense ranks 104th in the FBS with 414.6 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by generating 483.7 total yards per game.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

UCF Oklahoma State 483.7 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.7 (39th) 414.6 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.4 (99th) 227.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (37th) 256.6 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.6 (47th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 1,273 yards on 95-of-150 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 257 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey's team-high 876 rushing yards have come on 146 carries, with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team with 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 71 carries and totaled 496 yards with one touchdown.

Javon Baker paces his team with 678 receiving yards on 33 receptions with five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has put up a 607-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 47 targets.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has recorded 1,914 yards (212.7 ypg) on 169-of-288 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has carried the ball 174 times for a team-high 1,224 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Jaden Nixon has collected 155 yards on 36 carries, scoring one time.

Rashod Owens' leads his squad with 445 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 55 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 45 receptions totaling 406 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaden Bray has been the target of 43 passes and racked up 26 receptions for 344 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

