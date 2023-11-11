Oddsmakers project a tight game between Big 12 foes when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) visit the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF is a 2.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 65.5-point over/under.

Oklahoma State is compiling 30.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 47th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 57th, allowing 24.3 points per game. In terms of points scored UCF ranks 33rd in the FBS (32.8 points per game), and it is 101st defensively (29.4 points allowed per game).

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs UCF Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma State -2.5 -115 -105 65.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

UCF Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Knights are gaining 417.7 yards per game (-33-worst in college football) and conceding 469 (11th-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Knights are scoring 28.3 points per game in their past three games (93rd in college football), and conceding 32.7 per game (-72-worst).

UCF is 106th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (229 per game), and -18-worst in passing yards conceded (228).

The Knights are 54th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (188.7), and -118-worst in rushing yards conceded (241).

In their past three games, the Knights have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, UCF has gone over the total once.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Knights have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Out of UCF's nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

UCF has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

UCF has entered three games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is in those contests.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,273 passing yards, or 141.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 28.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

RJ Harvey has been handed the ball 146 times for a team-high 876 yards (97.3 per game) with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 217 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 71 carries and totaled 496 yards with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 678 (75.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 28 passes and compiled 607 receiving yards (67.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has 8.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 14 TFL and 40 tackles.

Jason Johnson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 67 tackles and three TFL.

Corey Thornton has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

