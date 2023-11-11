Will Waltteri Merela Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Waltteri Merela find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Merela stats and insights
- Merela is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).
- Merela has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
