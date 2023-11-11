The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Waltteri Merela find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Merela stats and insights

Merela is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).

Merela has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

