Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) battle the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Washington vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Utah 21

Washington 32, Utah 21 Washington has won all nine of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Huskies have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and won in each game.

Utah has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

The Huskies have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-8)



Washington (-8) Against the spread, Washington is 4-4-1 this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 8 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Utah owns a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 49.5 points seven times this season.

This season, Utah has played just two games with a combined score over 49.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 49.5 is 17.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (41.7 points per game) and Utah (25 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.1 61.7 64.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 40.8 40.8 ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 45.0 46.8 Implied Total AVG 27.6 28.0 26.7 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

