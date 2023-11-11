Wei-ling Hsu is part of the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Hsu at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Hsu Odds to Win: +25000

Wei-ling Hsu Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Hsu has scored below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 13 rounds played.

Over her last 13 rounds, Hsu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Hsu's average finish has been 32nd.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Hsu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 43 -1 274 0 13 0 0 $212,695

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Hsu finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Hsu will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,544 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hsu's Last Time Out

Hsu finished in the 66th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which placed her in the 66th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Hsu was better than 72% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Hsu recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Hsu had fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.7).

Hsu's five birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent outing, Hsu had a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Hsu finished The Ascendant LPGA bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hsu finished without one.

