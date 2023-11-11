The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin is totaling 374.9 yards per game offensively this season (76th in the FBS), and is surrendering 333.6 yards per game (38th) on defense. Northwestern's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 20.1 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 56th with 24.2 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 passing yards for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 161 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 754 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (34 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-high 500 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 78 targets) with three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 926 passing yards, or 102.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cam Porter has carried the ball 105 times for 382 yards, with two touchdowns.

Brendan Sullivan has racked up 75 carries and totaled 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz leads his team with 507 receiving yards on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 34 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning has racked up 214 reciving yards (23.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

