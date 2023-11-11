Zecheng Dou will play at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Dou at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Dou Odds to Win: +6600

Zecheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par eight times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Dou has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Dou has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 47 -4 280 0 14 1 1 $872,597

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Dou finished 17th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-71 course measures 6,828 yards this week, which is 181 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Dou has played in the past year has been 468 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was poor, putting him in the second percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Dou was better than 97% of the field (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Dou carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Dou recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Dou had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that most recent outing, Dou's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Dou finished the World Wide Technology Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Dou finished without one.

