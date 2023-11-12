Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 228.9 per game.

Ridley has collected 451 receiving yards (to average 56.4 per game) and two touchdowns, catching 33 throws on 58 targets.

Ridley vs. the 49ers

Ridley vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Ridley will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers give up 228.9 passing yards per contest.

The 49ers' defense is 10th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-118)

Ridley Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ridley has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

Ridley has been targeted on 58 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (21.1% target share).

He has been targeted 58 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (55th in NFL).

Ridley has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With seven red zone targets, Ridley has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

