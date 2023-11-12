The Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will face the San Francisco 49ers' defense and Talanoa Hufanga in Week 10 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Jaguars pass catchers' matchup versus the 49ers secondary.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 68.6 8.6 30 89 8.46

Christian Kirk vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk has racked up 520 receiving yards on 43 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Jacksonville is 17th in the NFL with 1,831 passing yards (228.9 per game) and 12th in passing yards per attempt (6.7).

The Jaguars' scoring offense is 13th in the NFL with 24.1 points per game and 17th with 341.4 total yards per contest.

Jacksonville, which is averaging 34.4 pass attempts per game, ranks 16th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jaguars air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense

Talanoa Hufanga has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, San Francisco is allowing 228.9 yards per game (1,831 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 13 in the NFL.

The 49ers are giving up the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.5 per game.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

Eight players have hauled in a touchdown against the 49ers this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Talanoa Hufanga Rec. Targets 60 16 Def. Targets Receptions 43 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 520 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 164 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

