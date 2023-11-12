Evan Engram will be running routes against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Engram's 61 targets have resulted in 51 grabs for 434 yards (54.3 per game) so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Engram and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Engram vs. the 49ers

Engram vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 228.9 passing yards the 49ers concede per contest makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the 49ers have totaled 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The 49ers' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jaguars vs 49ers on Fubo!

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Engram with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Engram Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this season, Engram has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Engram has received 22.2% of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (61 targets).

He has been targeted 61 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (80th in NFL).

Engram does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.