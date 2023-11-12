Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will visit Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle between two star running backs.

Check out the best performers in this matchup between the 49ers and the Jaguars, and what player prop bets to examine.

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +500

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +320

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +135

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 46.5 (-113) Calvin Ridley - - 51.5 (-113) Jamal Agnew - - 11.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 50.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 238.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Travis Etienne - 65.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113)

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 66.5 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 14.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 36.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 65.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 249.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Deebo Samuel - 10.5 (-113) 47.5 (-113)

