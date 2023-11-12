The Jacksonville Jaguars' (6-2) injury report has seven players listed heading into their Sunday, November 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3). The matchup begins at 1:00 PM at TIAA Bank Field.

Their last time out, the Jaguars knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10.

The 49ers enter this matchup following a 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their most recent game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Out Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Gregory Junior CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Hamstring Questionable Daniel Thomas S Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OL Toe Questionable Yasir Abdullah LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Ray-Ray McCloud WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Williams OT Ankle Questionable Aaron Banks OL Toe Out Dre Greenlaw LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Knee Questionable Drake Jackson DL Knee Out Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Questionable Darrell Luter Jr. CB Knee Questionable Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: FOX

Jaguars Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars are generating 341.4 total yards per game (14th-ranked). They rank 23rd in the NFL on defense (342.8 total yards given up per game).

The Jaguars are generating 24.1 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 19.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked) on defense.

The Jaguars' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, surrendering 263.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 14th with 228.9 passing yards per contest.

Jacksonville's run defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the NFL with 79.3 rushing yards conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 112.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th.

At +5, the Jaguars sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 18 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (19th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-3)

49ers (-3) Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Jaguars (+145)

49ers (-175), Jaguars (+145) Total: 45 points

