Jaguars vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars' (6-2) injury report has seven players listed heading into their Sunday, November 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3). The matchup begins at 1:00 PM at TIAA Bank Field.
Their last time out, the Jaguars knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10.
The 49ers enter this matchup following a 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their most recent game.
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Gregory Junior
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Andre Cisco
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Daniel Thomas
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ezra Cleveland
|OL
|Toe
|Questionable
|Yasir Abdullah
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Out
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Samuel Womack
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Drake Jackson
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Robert Beal Jr.
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Jaguars Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars are generating 341.4 total yards per game (14th-ranked). They rank 23rd in the NFL on defense (342.8 total yards given up per game).
- The Jaguars are generating 24.1 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 19.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked) on defense.
- The Jaguars' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, surrendering 263.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 14th with 228.9 passing yards per contest.
- Jacksonville's run defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the NFL with 79.3 rushing yards conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 112.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th.
- At +5, the Jaguars sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 18 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (19th in NFL).
Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-3)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Jaguars (+145)
- Total: 45 points
