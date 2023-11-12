The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) visit a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have won five games in a row.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up 6.6 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (17.5).

The Jaguars average 26.4 more yards per game (341.4) than the 49ers give up (315).

Jacksonville rushes for 112.5 yards per game, 26.4 more than the 86.1 San Francisco allows per outing.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, while the 49ers have forced 13 turnovers.

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars score fewer points at home (21.5 per game) than they do overall (24.1), and allow more (20.3 per game) than overall (19.5).

The Jaguars pick up fewer yards at home (302 per game) than they do overall (341.4), and concede more (351.5 per game) than overall (342.8).

Jacksonville accumulates 207 passing yards per game at home (21.9 fewer than overall), and gives up 262 at home (1.5 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate 95 rushing yards per game at home (17.5 fewer than overall), and give up 89.5 at home (10.2 more than overall).

The Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than they do overall (35.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.9%) than overall (34.2%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans W 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh W 20-10 CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN

