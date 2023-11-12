The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) visit a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have won five games in a row.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Jaguars

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights

  • The Jaguars put up 6.6 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (17.5).
  • The Jaguars average 26.4 more yards per game (341.4) than the 49ers give up (315).
  • Jacksonville rushes for 112.5 yards per game, 26.4 more than the 86.1 San Francisco allows per outing.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, while the 49ers have forced 13 turnovers.

Jaguars Home Performance

  • The Jaguars score fewer points at home (21.5 per game) than they do overall (24.1), and allow more (20.3 per game) than overall (19.5).
  • The Jaguars pick up fewer yards at home (302 per game) than they do overall (341.4), and concede more (351.5 per game) than overall (342.8).
  • Jacksonville accumulates 207 passing yards per game at home (21.9 fewer than overall), and gives up 262 at home (1.5 fewer than overall).
  • The Jaguars accumulate 95 rushing yards per game at home (17.5 fewer than overall), and give up 89.5 at home (10.2 more than overall).
  • The Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than they do overall (35.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.9%) than overall (34.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS
10/19/2023 at New Orleans W 31-24 Amazon Prime Video
10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh W 20-10 CBS
11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX
11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS
11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS
12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.