Jamal Agnew will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Agnew has pulled down nine passes (on 12 targets) for 90 yards (to average 12.9 per game) on the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Agnew and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Agnew vs. the 49ers

Agnew vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 49ers surrender 228.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs 49ers on Fubo!

Jaguars Player Previews

Jamal Agnew Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Agnew with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Agnew Receiving Insights

Agnew has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Agnew has 4.4% of his team's target share (12 targets on 275 passing attempts).

He averages 7.5 yards per target this season (90 yards on 12 targets).

Agnew, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Agnew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.