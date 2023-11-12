Will Zay Jones Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 10, Jones has eight receptions for 78 yards -- 9.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.
Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury:
- The Jaguars have no other receiver on the injury report.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|8
|78
|8
|2
|9.8
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
