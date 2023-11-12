Should you bet on Zay Jones finding his way into the end zone in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

This year Jones has eight catches (on 18 targets) for 78 yards and two scores, averaging 26 yards per game.

In two of three games this season, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Zay Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

Rep Zay Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.