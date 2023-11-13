The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Petersen Events Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU's games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last year.

Against the spread, the Eagles were 11-18-0 last year.

Pittsburgh put together a 21-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-18-0 mark from FGCU.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 75.1 146.4 69.7 139.1 141.1 FGCU 71.3 146.4 69.4 139.1 141.3

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles scored an average of 71.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, FGCU went 8-8 against the spread and 12-7 overall.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 21-12-0 21-12-0 FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh FGCU 14-3 Home Record 8-5 7-5 Away Record 6-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

