How to Watch Florida International vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) hit the court against the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Florida International had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.
- The Hurricanes ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 292nd.
- The Panthers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.9 points last season, Florida International went 10-8.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.
- The Panthers conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.
- At home, Florida International knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.3). Florida International's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
