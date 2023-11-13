The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State Stats Insights

Last season, the Seminoles had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.

Florida State had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Chippewas ranked 192nd.

Last year, the Seminoles put up 69.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73 the Chippewas allowed.

Florida State went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Florida State put up 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did away from home (68.5).

Defensively the Seminoles played better at home last year, giving up 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in road games.

When playing at home, Florida State made 0.5 fewer treys per game (6.4) than in away games (6.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule