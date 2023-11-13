Monday's contest at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) matching up with the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 89-63 victory as our model heavily favors Florida State.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 89, Central Michigan 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-26.4)

Florida State (-26.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Florida State Performance Insights

Florida State was 235th in the country in points scored (69.3 per game) and 330th in points conceded (76.2) last year.

On the glass, the Seminoles were 327th in college basketball in rebounds (28.6 per game) last year. They were 281st in rebounds allowed (32.6 per game).

With 13.4 assists per game last season, Florida State was 150th in the nation.

With 6.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33% from beyond the arc last year, the Seminoles were 274th and 240th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Florida State was the 12th-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (9.1 per game) and 11th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.6%) last season.

Last year, Florida State attempted 34.4% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.6% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.1% of Florida State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.9% were 2-pointers.

