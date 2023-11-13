The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank
235th 69.3 Points Scored 65.7 321st
330th 76.2 Points Allowed 73.0 264th
327th 28.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th
150th 13.4 Assists 10.7 338th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 15.1 355th

