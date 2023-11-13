How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) battle the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- In games Miami (FL) shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 19-4 overall.
- The Panthers ranked 335th in rebounding in college basketball. The Hurricanes finished 156th.
- Last year, the Hurricanes recorded just four more points per game (79.1) than the Panthers allowed (75.1).
- Miami (FL) went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hurricanes were worse in home games last season, surrendering 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
- Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|NJIT
|W 101-60
|Watsco Center
|11/10/2023
|UCF
|W 88-72
|Watsco Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
