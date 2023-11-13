The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) battle the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games Miami (FL) shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 19-4 overall.

The Panthers ranked 335th in rebounding in college basketball. The Hurricanes finished 156th.

Last year, the Hurricanes recorded just four more points per game (79.1) than the Panthers allowed (75.1).

Miami (FL) went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Hurricanes were worse in home games last season, surrendering 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.

Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule