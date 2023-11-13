The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) battle the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • In games Miami (FL) shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 19-4 overall.
  • The Panthers ranked 335th in rebounding in college basketball. The Hurricanes finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Hurricanes recorded just four more points per game (79.1) than the Panthers allowed (75.1).
  • Miami (FL) went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

  • Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hurricanes were worse in home games last season, surrendering 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
  • Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 NJIT W 101-60 Watsco Center
11/10/2023 UCF W 88-72 Watsco Center
11/13/2023 Florida International - Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

