Miami (FL) vs. Florida International: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) host the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Watsco Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats
- Miami (FL) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Florida International's .600 ATS win percentage (15-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Miami (FL)'s .545 mark (18-12-0 ATS Record).
Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (FL)
|79.1
|152.2
|71.9
|147
|147.1
|Florida International
|73.1
|152.2
|75.1
|147
|144.5
Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hurricanes scored just four more points per game (79.1) than the Panthers allowed (75.1).
- Miami (FL) had a 12-5 record against the spread and a 19-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 75.1 points.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (FL)
|18-12-0
|15-18-0
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (FL)
|Florida International
|16-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|7-4
|Away Record
|3-10
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|7-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|83.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
