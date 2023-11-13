The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
  • North Florida went 7-2 when it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 241st.
  • Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (83.8).
  • When North Florida scored more than 83.8 points last season, it went 9-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively North Florida fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 82.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Ospreys surrendered 69.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 84.
  • When playing at home, North Florida made 2.3 more treys per game (11.6) than in road games (9.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41%) compared to away from home (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coastal Georgia W 92-55 UNF Arena
11/9/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 81-70 The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/16/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.