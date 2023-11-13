The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) play at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of North Florida's games hit the over.

The Ospreys' record against the spread last year was 14-13-0.

South Carolina State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 3.8% less often than North Florida (14-13-0) last year.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina State 73.4 149.6 83.8 161.4 149.9 North Florida 76.2 149.6 77.6 161.4 147.8

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys scored an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 83.8 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 83.8 points last season, North Florida went 7-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina State 13-14-0 15-12-0 North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina State North Florida 4-6 Home Record 11-2 1-19 Away Record 3-14 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

