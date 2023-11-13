The South Florida Bulls (2-0) battle the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (56.1) than the Bulls gave up (60.0).
  • Grambling went 10-14 last season when giving up fewer than 70.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulls scored 7.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Tigers gave up (62.5).
  • South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 62.5 points.
  • The Bulls made 41.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
  • The Tigers' 32.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UT Arlington W 76-61 Yuengling Center
11/10/2023 Stetson W 67-55 Yuengling Center
11/13/2023 Grambling - Yuengling Center
11/16/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
11/19/2023 North Florida - Yuengling Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.