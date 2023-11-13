Monday's game between the Houston Cougars (2-0) and the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-43 and heavily favors Houston to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Stetson vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Stetson vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Stetson 43

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-39.4)

Houston (-39.4) Computer Predicted Total: 124.8

Stetson Performance Insights

Stetson averaged 76.8 points per game (58th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 73.8 points per contest (284th-ranked).

The Hatters were 220th in the nation with 31.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 130th with 30.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Stetson delivered 13.8 assists per game, which ranked them 117th in college basketball.

The Hatters ranked 16th-worst in the nation with 9.6 forced turnovers per game, but they helped offset that by ranking 25th-best in college basketball committing 10.1 turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything was clicking for the Hatters, who drained 10.0 threes per game (ninth-best in college basketball) and shot 38.3% from downtown (13th-best).

Stetson ceded 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.3% three-point percentage (280th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Stetson took 56.4% two-pointers (accounting for 63.7% of the team's baskets) and 43.6% three-pointers (36.3%).

