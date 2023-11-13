The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) host the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Fertitta Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

Last season 17 of Stetson's games hit the over.

The Hatters were 15-9-0 against the spread last year.

Stetson (15-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 12.5% more often than Houston (17-17-0) last year.

Stetson vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 74.9 151.7 57.5 131.3 134.4 Stetson 76.8 151.7 73.8 131.3 140.3

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters averaged 19.3 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (57.5).

When it scored more than 57.5 points last season, Stetson went 15-6 against the spread and 17-10 overall.

Stetson vs. Houston Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0 Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0

Stetson vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Stetson 16-2 Home Record 9-3 11-0 Away Record 7-9 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

