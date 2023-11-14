If you reside in Bay County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Port St. Joe HS at Mosley High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14

4:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14

4:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Deane Bozeman High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14

5:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Paxton, FL

Paxton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay High School at Robert F Munroe Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rutherford High School at Franklin County High School