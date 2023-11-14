The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Brevard County, Florida today, we've got the information.

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14

5:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Cardinal Newman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14

5:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winter Park HS at Melbourne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rockledge High School