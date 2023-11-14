The Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony included, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Anthony, in his last time out, had four points in a 112-97 win over the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Anthony's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets were ranked third in the league defensively last season, allowing 23.4 per game.

Conceding 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Nets were seventh in the league in that category.

Cole Anthony vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 30 14 9 6 2 0 0 3/26/2023 31 21 6 3 1 0 0

