Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Escambia County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escambia High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tate High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
