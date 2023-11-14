Tuesday's game at Alico Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) matching up with the Florida International Panthers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-44 win as our model heavily favors FGCU.

In their last time out, the Eagles lost 67-51 to USC on Friday.

FGCU vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 84, Florida International 44

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' +770 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

FGCU's offense was more productive in ASUN games last season, tallying 83.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.4 PPG.

In home games, the Eagles put up four fewer points per game (76.3) than in road games last year (80.3).

In 2022-23, FGCU ceded 51.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 58.7.

