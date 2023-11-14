How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (1-1) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
- Florida A&M put together a 4-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gators finished 278th.
- The Rattlers averaged 10.0 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Gators gave up (68.6).
- When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).
- The Rattlers conceded 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|11/29/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|-
|Al Lawson Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.