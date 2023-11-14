Tuesday's game between the Florida Gators (1-1) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 100-51 and heavily favors Florida to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida A&M vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 100, Florida A&M 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-49.4)

Florida (-49.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M found it difficult to score points last year, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 58.6 points per game. It fared better at the other end, ranking 174th by giving up 70 points per contest.

The Rattlers averaged 29.7 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.9 rebounds per contest (294th-ranked).

Florida A&M dished out just 9.7 dimes per contest, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

The Rattlers committed 15 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.7 turnovers per game (195th-ranked).

The Rattlers drained 5.8 threes per game (324th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 31.3% three-point percentage (323rd-ranked).

Florida A&M allowed 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Florida A&M took 65.3% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's buckets) and 34.7% threes (28.1%).

