The Florida Gators (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Information

Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK
  • Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida A&M vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 58.6 361st
132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 70 174th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 29.7 294th
278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.8 324th
249th 12.2 Assists 9.7 357th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 15 350th

