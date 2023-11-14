How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- In games Florida Atlantic shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 349th.
- Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just three fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles allowed.
- When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last season, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
- In terms of total threes made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% mark away from home.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
